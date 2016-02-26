EDWARDSVILLE - Thanks to a new partnership with the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Nursing (SIUE SON), Baptist Health (Kentucky) nurses can obtain a baccalaureate degree in nursing in as little as one year from the comfort of their own homes and on a schedule that fits their lives. The joint venture was announced today at a noon press conference at Baptist Health in Paducah.

“We are excited to work with Baptist Health to offer our online, accelerated RN to BS in nursing degree,” said Dr. Roberta Harrison, assistant dean for undergraduate programs at SIUE School of Nursing. “This is a great opportunity to reach more working nurses throughout Kentucky to offer our affordable, progressive and innovative online program.”

SIUE’s accelerated RN to BS program is offered in a flexible, entirely online format to accommodate the needs of working RNs.

Dr. Laura Bernaix, interim dean of the SIUE School of Nursing, said the program was designed for nurses working in the industry. “Our program offers the working RN a contemporary, easily accessible and affordable format for obtaining their baccalaureate degree in nursing,” said Bernaix. “Unique to its design is the technical and instructional support that is available to meet the individual needs of each student.”

Founded in 1924, Baptist Health has been bringing advanced medical technology, modern facilities, and prominent physicians and medical professionals to the communities of the Commonwealth of Kentucky for nearly a century. Baptist Health demonstrates the love of Christ by providing and coordinating care and improving health in local communities. The system strives to lead the transformation to healthier communities.

The SIUE School of Nursing’s fully accredited programs are committed to creating excellence in nursing leadership through innovative teaching, evidence-based practice, quality research, patient advocacy and community service. Enrolling nearly 1,300 students in its baccalaureate, master’s and doctoral programs, the School develops leaders in pursuit of shaping the nursing profession and impacting the health care environment. SIUE’s undergraduate nursing programs on the Edwardsville campus and the regional campus in Carbondale help to solve the region’s shortage of baccalaureate-prepared nurses and enhance the quality of nursing practice within all patient service venues. The School’s graduate programs prepare nurses for advanced roles in clinical practice, administration and education.

Visit the Baptist Health Partnership website http://www.siue.edu/corporate/baptist/ for additional details.

