EDWARDSVILLE - The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Nursing (SON) hosted U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis (IL-13th District) on Monday, June 18.

Davis toured the SON’s facilities in Alumni Hall, watched one of the simulation scenarios in the SON’s simulation lab, and spoke with students and faculty.

“Having the opportunity to showcase our School of Nursing to Congressman Davis during his visit to the SIUE campus today was an honor and a privilege,” said SON Dean Laura Bernaix, PhD, RN. “Congressman Davis’ knowledge of, and concern for, how both the nursing workforce and nurse educator shortages are impacting the delivery of healthcare services to our region was clearly evident.”

Davis expressed his dedication to addressing the nursing shortages in Illinois and encouraged the SON to continue to do all it can to reverse those trends.

The SIUE School of Nursing’s programs are committed to creating excellence in nursing leadership through innovative teaching, evidence-based practice, quality research, patient advocacy and community service. Enrolling nearly 1,400 students in its baccalaureate, master’s and doctoral programs, the School develops leaders in pursuit of shaping the nursing profession and impacting the health care environment. SIUE’s undergraduate nursing programs on the Edwardsville campus and the regional campus in Carbondale help to solve the region’s shortage of baccalaureate-prepared nurses and enhance the quality of nursing practice within all patient service venues. The School’s graduate programs prepare nurses for advanced roles in clinical practice, administration and education.

