EDWARDSVILLE - Metro East residents were grateful for the free health screenings, clothing, haircuts and more provided at the first Fall Community Health Festival on Saturday, Oct. 26 at the Alpha Complex in East St. Louis. Approximately 200 people participated.

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s School of Nursing (SON), along with its WE CARE Clinic in East St. Louis, collaborated with the Metro East St. Louis Community Initiative and the Delta Epsilon Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., to make the festival possible.

“Hosting a health fair in East St. Louis, or any underserved area, is essential because it provides critical health screenings and resources that help identify and address health issues,” said Myjal Garner, DNP, APRN, FNP-C, assistant professor and WE CARE Clinic interim director. “It also addresses basic needs like clothing and food, improving physical well-being while fostering community trust and empowerment, all of which contributes to the overall quality of life.”

Specifically, the WE CARE Clinic provided a range of services such as wellness exams, flu shots, blood pressure screenings and health education, according to Garner. Participants received free clothing, coats, shoes and toiletries from the WE CARE Clinic Community Resource Center, along with complimentary haircuts, hair styling, manicures, makeovers, food and more from various vendors.

A breakdown of the services provided by SIUE faculty and students include:

A mental health table to educate patients about mental health awareness, hosted by SON Associate Dean Becky Luebbert, PhD, PMHCNS-BC.

An asthma triggers assessment table to inform participants about asthma management and enroll those with asthma in the Clinic’s program, hosted by Kerry Basarich, instructor in Primary Care and Health Systems Nursing and WE CARE asthma coordinator.

Health education, blood pressure screenings and flu shots were provided at both the WE CARE Clinic table and the mobile health unit by Gayle Ostermiller, FHCH, SON instructor, Kimberly Borders, Clinic medical assistant, and SIUE nursing students Naomi Russell, Violet Patten and Brittney Harper.

Community Resource Center tables with clothing, coats and shoes were supervised by Jill Wright, Clinic medical assistant and Adrian Liley, public health student.

A table to offer general pharmaceutical education was operated by SIUE School of Pharmacy students Lauren Wells, Luke Klinefelter, Venise Govan and Kristen Kennedy.

“Additionally, several items were given away, including four $25 gift cards, a sound bar, two bikes and various school supplies,” said Garner.

“The festival was a great success,” noted Garner. “Both the community and vendors can’t wait for another free health festival – and we’re thrilled to say it’s already in the works!”

The WE CARE Clinic provides primary patient care at 601 James R. Thompson Blvd. on the Wyvetter H. Younge Higher Education Campus in Building D. The Clinic staff includes four advanced Nurse Practitioners, a collaborating physician, health coaches, nursing faculty, and a doctorally prepared pharmacist. All providers offer comprehensive services to diverse clients who reside in the Metro East and surrounding communities.

The SIUE School of Nursing’s programs are committed to creating excellence in nursing leadership through innovative teaching, evidence-based practice, quality research, patient advocacy and community service. Enrolling nearly 1,900 students in its baccalaureate, master’s and doctoral programs, the School develops leaders in pursuit of shaping the nursing profession and impacting the health care environment. SIUE’s undergraduate nursing programs help to solve the region’s shortage of baccalaureate-prepared nurses and enhance the quality of nursing practice within all patient service venues. The School’s graduate programs prepare nurses for advanced roles in clinical practice, administration and education.

