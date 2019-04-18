EDWARDSVILLE - College Factual’s 2019 Best Value Nursing Schools report ranks Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s School of Nursing (SON) 21st among 500 programs nationally as “Best for the Money.” SIUE also ranked second among the 20 schools in Illinois.

SIUE improved its ranking position 16 slots over the previous year’s #37 ranking. The SON is in the top five percent of College Factual’s rankings nationally for value. See the full ranking of Best Nursing Schools for the Money. The rankings identify schools that provide an excellent education for an affordable price.

“Delivering our high-quality programs while also ensuring excellent affordability demonstrates our commitment to helping our students achieve their educational aspirations,” said SON Dean Laura Bernaix, RN, PhD. “Our over-arching goal is to increase the number of accomplished nurse clinicians, educators, and leaders in the state of Illinois and surrounding regions.”

Factors in College Factual’s value ranking include average yearly cost of the school, the average time students take to graduate and the quality education provided to students. Schools that rank highly are offering a good value for the investment.

The SIUE School of Nursing’s programs are committed to creating excellence in nursing leadership through innovative teaching, evidence-based practice, quality research, patient advocacy and community service. Enrolling nearly 1,400 students in its baccalaureate, master’s and doctoral programs, the School develops leaders in pursuit of shaping the nursing profession and impacting the health care environment. SIUE’s undergraduate nursing programs on the Edwardsville campus and the regional campus in Carbondale help to solve the region’s shortage of baccalaureate-prepared nurses and enhance the quality of nursing practice within all patient service venues. The School’s graduate programs prepare nurses for advanced roles in clinical practice, administration and education.

