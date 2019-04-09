EDWARDSVILLE - The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Engineering (SOE) presented more than 50 scholarships valued at more than $45,000 to a number of outstanding students during its annual Honors Day program held Sunday, April 7 in the Morris University Center.

In addition to the scholarship awards, fall 2018 dean’s list recipients were recognized for their academic achievement, and faculty members were acknowledged for outstanding teaching, research and service.

“I am proud to lead a School that has continuously strived to distinguish itself as a center of excellence in engineering education in the region,” said SOE Dean Cem Karacal, PhD. “We sincerely appreciate the generous contributions of our community partners and individual donors, which provide valuable support for our students, as they develop into innovative and effective future technology leaders.”

Honors Day addresses were presented by Sinan Onal, PhD, associate professor in the Department of Industrial Engineering, and Alex Dinan, a senior pursuing a bachelor’s in mechanical engineering. The alumni speaker was Collin Greene, who earned a bachelor’s in construction management in 2015. Green is an estimator and project manager with Bommarito Construction.

Onal shared his inspiring story of perseverance and determination. He described to attendees his path from taking English as a Second Language courses in 2007 to attaining a doctorate, and now multiple grants and awards for his work as a teacher-scholar.

“There are several important lessons I hope you take away from my story,” Onal said. “Work harder than anyone else around you. Don’t be pessimistic about the circumstances you are in. When you believe in yourself, and your hard work, you will find a way to turn the worst condition into the best opportunity.”

“Be a good person and value others. Help your colleagues and friends,” he continued. “Have a mentor that you admire and respect. Don’t be afraid of taking the road not taken. Be a lifelong learner. It’s not hard to decide what you want your life to be about. What’s hard is figuring out what you’re willing to give up in order to do the things you really care about.”

Dinan connected with his fellow students by describing what makes being an engineer special. The Kirkwood, Mo. native extended a message of hope.

“In this field of study, every step forward is a challenge, and every challenge is a mountain,” Dinan explained. “Yet, you’ve found it in yourself to be exceptional and rise to face those challenges. We’re not here because of the promise of a paycheck, but because we have a passion for learning. We want to know how the world works, so that we might make it a better place.”

He concluded, “Reach out to someone in need, and you might make a friend. Stand up for those who cannot, and you might become a leader. Even in the face of great adversity, never give up on your dreams.”

