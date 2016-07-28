Kasey Kirchner, DMDEDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University School of Dental Medicine class of 2016 alumnus Kasey Kirchner, DMD, of Mulkeytown, has earned the Academy of Osseointegration’s (AO) Outstanding Dental Student in Implant Dentistry Award for 2016.

“I am extremely honored and grateful to receive this award, and am eager to use this opportunity to expand my education and experience in implant dentistry,” Kirchner said. “Implant dentistry is an exciting field and a valuable treatment option for my future patients.”

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Kirchner is a resident in the SIU School of Dental Medicine’s Advanced Education in General Dentistry (AEGD) Program. The program is designed to refine and enhance residents’ clinical skills and scientific knowledge, while bridging the gap between dental school and general dental practice. Upon completion of the program, Kirchner plans to practice dentistry in rural Southern Illinois.

Article continues after sponsor message

“The SIU School of Dental Medicine’s AEGD Program will equip me with the knowledge and skills to effectively treat patients in an office setting,” Kirchner said. “I hope to handle more complex cases and provide a wide range of services in order to treat patients who would not be capable of traveling long distances to see specialists.”

Award winners receive a free year of AO membership and $500, among other honors. Kirchner will also receive free registration for the AO annual meeting set for March 15-18, 2017, in Orlando.

The SIU School of Dental Medicine students manage approximately 35,000 patient visits each year at its patient clinics in Alton and East St. Louis. In addition, students offer oral health treatment, screenings and education to more than 10,000 people annually through a wide variety of off-campus community outreach events. These opportunities provide students the training they need to graduate and become highly skilled dentists. The School of Dental Medicine is a vital oral health care provider for residents of southern and central Illinois, and the St. Louis metropolitan region.

More like this:

Nov 6, 2024 - SIU School of Dental Medicine Hosts Area Veterans for a Day of Free Comprehensive Dental Care

Oct 14, 2024 - School of Dental Medicine Offers Free Comprehensive Dental Care for Local Kids at Annual Event

Oct 17, 2024 - Chancellor Minor Makes Appearance: SIUE School Of Dental Medicine's Give Kids A Smile Day Provides $113,530 Free Dentistry

3 days ago - More than $40k in Community Dental Care Provided to Veterans from SIU School of Dental Medicine

Sep 17, 2024 - Alton Boys & Girls Club Partners with SIU for Dental Education

 