EDWARDSVILLE – The Illinois Small Business Development Center (SBDC) for the Metro East at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville is proud to announce the appointment of Schneidine Louis as the new Director of the International Trade Center (ITC).

Louis brings a wealth of international experience to the role, having served as a diplomat and holding a master’s degree in international business with a concentration in global supply chain and logistics from Georgia State University. Her expertise in export readiness and strategic global expansion will be instrumental in supporting Southern Illinois entrepreneurs and business owners seeking to grow their international footprint.

She succeeds Silvia Torres Bowman, who retired earlier this year after a distinguished 27-year tenure leading the ITC.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ms. Louis to our team,” said Jo Ann Di Maggio May, Director of the Illinois SBDC at SIUE. “Her global perspective, marketing acumen, and passion for entrepreneurship will ensure the ITC continues to be a vital resource for export support in our region.”

Prior to joining SIUE, Louis played a key role in the growth of Gride Technology, an Atlanta-based tech startup, where she supported them in raising more than $2 million in early-stage capital.

“From experience, I have seen how the right strategies and partnerships can transform ambitious ideas into lasting success. In this new role, I am committed to continuing the important work of supporting entrepreneurs and promoting investment opportunities that drive global growth. By drawing on my international business and diplomatic background, I look forward to helping Southern Illinois businesses expand their reach, strengthen their competitiveness, and position themselves for success in international markets.”

Laurie Wolff, CGBP, is a long-term faculty member in the School of Business and involves her students in the work of the International Trade Center. She looks forward to the projects her students will take on for new and existing ITC clients.

“Recently companies in our area have really benefitted from student research projects to identify the best market expansion opportunities,” Wolff said. “I’m so excited that students will continue to have hands-on experience assisting ITC clients with trade expansion.”

For more information about the Illinois SBDC International Trade Center at SIUE, please contact International-Trade-Center@siue.edu, call 618-650-3851, or visit siue.edu/itc.

About the Illinois SBDC International Trade Center at SIUE

The ITC at SIUE provides no-cost, individualized export advising to businesses in Southern Illinois. Services include identifying foreign buyers, agents, and distributors, conducting international market analysis, and more. The center operates through a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration, the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO), and SIUE, serving as a key resource for the region’s business community.

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville provides students with a high-quality education that powerfully transforms the lives of all individuals who seek something greater. A premier metropolitan university, SIUE is creating social and economic mobility for individuals while also powering the workforce of the future. Built on the foundation of a broad-based liberal education, and enhanced by hands-on research and real-world experiences, the academic preparation SIUE students receive equips them to thrive in the global marketplace and make our communities better places to live. Home to a diverse student body, SIUE is situated on 2,660 acres of beautiful woodland atop the bluffs overlooking the natural beauty of the Mississippi River’s rich bottomland and only a short drive from downtown St. Louis.

