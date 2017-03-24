EDWARDSVILLE - The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Business celebrated 100 scholarship recipients at the 13th Annual School of Business Scholarships and Awards Program held Wednesday, March 22 in the Morris University Center’s Meridian Ballroom.

The School recognized record donor support with scholarships worth approximately $175,000 for its best and brightest students pursuing degrees in accounting, business administration, computer management and information systems, economics and finance, and marketing.

“Thank you for your investment,” SIUE Chancellor Randy Pembrook said. “I hope that you see that your investment is paying off and realize the significant impact you’re making on the future. One of the things that is unique about a university is that we get to shape a changing world, an action that is the core of SIUE’s mission. The young people in this room will surely change this community, state and beyond in the coming decades. In fact, many are already doing so.”

School of Business Interim Dean Tim Schoenecker expressed his appreciation to the generous donors who play a crucial role in student success. He gave the scholarship recipients two assignments.

“First, try to form a relationship with the donors here today,” he told the students. “Keep in touch. Allow them to see how their investment has made a tangible difference in your life. Second, reflect on the personal meaning of the scholarship you are receiving. Hopefully, in the future, you’ll see fit to pay it forward and invest in SIUE.”

Ryan Price, BS ’13, MS ’14, a quantitative analyst with Aggio LLC and lecturer in the Department of Economics and Finance, provided alumnus remarks. Price emphasized the impact of scholarship recognition and the success that can be attained through the continuous pursuit of knowledge.

“You’re all here today because knowledge means more to you than just going through the motions of getting a college degree,” Price said. “You put in your best effort, not because you have to, but because you want to. The best students, both in and out of school, are not necessarily those with the best grades, but those with the biggest appetites for new knowledge. I believe you can all make a difference with the drive you possess.”

Annually Enterprise Holdings provides an award to the top School of Business Student Organization of the Year. For the first time there was a tie, and the company awarded $1,000 each to Beta Alpha Psi and Delta Sigma Pi.

A new award this year was the William E. Baker Memorial Scholarship for Business, sponsored by Sherry Baker. Five students were honored with the award, including Patricia Bourbon, of Roxana, Whitney Cates, of Mount Vernon, Amanda Endicott, of Highland, Adam Gaxiola, of Swansea, and Heather Grieve, of Collinsville.

The Rotary Club of Edwardsville Scholarship was presented to Maggie Doolin, of Edwardsville. This marked the Club’s 10th year providing an award.

Additionally, four students earned the Delta Sigma Pi Key Award for achieving a 4.0 GPA, including Katie Finnigan, of Waynesville, Kristina Ingold, of East Peoria, Tanner Ridings, of Morton, and Lucas Whitehead, of Flora.

SIUE’s School of Business and accountancy programs are accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business International, representing the highest standard of achievement for business schools worldwide. The Princeton Review lists SIUE as one of the top 294 business schools in the U.S. for the 11th-consecutive year. Undergraduate and graduate degrees are offered in accounting, computer management and information systems, economics, finance, business administration and marketing. More than 27,000 alumni have earned degrees from the SIUE School of Business. For more information about the School of Business, visit siue.edu/business.

