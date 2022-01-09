EDWARDSVILLE –Princeton Review has named Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s School of Business as one of the best on-campus MBA programs in the country for the 16th consecutive year. The education services company included SIUE on its list of Best Business Schools for 2022 .

“We are pleased with our continued recognition by Princeton Review as a Best Business School,” said School of Business Associate Dean of Academic Affairs Janice Joplin, PhD. “This recognition, along with our AACSB (Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business) accreditation, assures students that we are providing a high-quality education that can serve as a foundation to a successful career and positive community contributions.”

Princeton Review compiled this year’s list of 241 schools based on survey responses from more than 18,900 students enrolled at the schools during the 2020-21, 2019-20, and 2018-19 academic years, and from the schools’ administrators during the 2020-21 academic year. Students responded to more than 90 questions about their school's academics, student body, and campus life, as well as their own career plans. The administrator survey contained more than 300 questions about the MBA programs.

“We commend these schools for their outstanding MBA programs," said Rob Franek, Princeton Review's editor-in-chief. "Each program—on-campus as well as online—offers stellar academics as well as robust experiential components.”

The Best Business Schools for 2022 has profiles of the schools, with sections on their academics, student life, admissions information, and graduates’ employment data. View SIUE’s profile at princetonreview.com .

Princeton Review® is a leading tutoring, test prep, and college admission services company. Every year, it helps millions of college- and graduate school-bound students achieve their education and career goals through online and in-person courses delivered by a network of more than 4,000 teachers and tutors, online resources, and more than 150 print and digital books published by Penguin Random House. The Princeton Review is headquartered in New York, N.Y. The Princeton Review is not affiliated with Princeton University.

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville provides students with a high-quality, affordable education that prepares them for successful careers and lives of purpose to shape a changing world. Built on the foundation of a broad-based liberal education, and enhanced by hands-on research and real-world experiences, the academic preparation SIUE students receive equips them to thrive in the global marketplace and make our communities better places to live. Situated on 2,660 acres of beautiful woodland atop the bluffs overlooking the natural beauty of the Mississippi River’s rich bottomland and only a short drive from downtown St. Louis, the SIUE campus is home to a diverse student body of more than 13,000.

