SIUE runs streak to five

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. – SIUE women's basketball surged in the second half Wednesday to defeat Austin Peay 72-61 at the Dunn Center.

It was the fifth straight victory for the Cougars as they improved to 13-9 overall and an Ohio Valley Conference-leading 8-1.

SIUE shot a season-high 54 percent from the field after hitting 64 percent of its shots in the second half. Shronda Butts led four SIUE players in double figures. Donshel Beck shot a season-best 8 of 9 from the field and finished with 17 points. Lauren White tallied 14 for her highest total away from the Vadalabene Center this season. CoCo Moore added 10 off the bench.

The Cougars had to come from behind once again for the victory, marking the sixth time SIUE has won after falling behind at halftime. SIUE was down 32-29 at the break and fell as far back as nine points in the third period. SIUE had 13 turnovers in each half for a season-high 26, but a top-notch defensive effort gave the team the edge in the end.

"Our turnovers were forcing things," said SIUE Head Coach Paula Buscher. "I didn't like our focus in the first two periods."

Sydney Bauman came off the bench for three of SIUE's season-high 15 steals. Raven Warford set a season high with four blocks.

"A big key was Sydney and Raven helping us out in the post," said Buscher.

"It was real team defensive and not just individuals," added Bauman.

Five different players finished with two or more steals. Moore led the way with four.

"I thought our steals were huge," said Buscher. "I thought the steals gave us some breakaway layups and some transition buckets that we were not getting in the first half.

SIUE picked up steam late in the third period. The Cougars had been down by nine with 6:08 in the period but clawed their way back. White put the Cougars ahead for good at the third period buzzer with a layup that gave SIUE a 47-46 edge.

"I thought she (White) read coming off the ball screens well," said Buscher. "She is calming down a little bit and playing with more confidence."

SIUE's offense clicked in the fourth period, outscoring Austin Peay 25-15 over the final 10 minutes.

Tiasha Gray powered Austin Peay with 20 points, scoring her final nine points in the fourth period.

"We shared the ball better and got better shots in the second half," said Buscher of the Cougars. "Our aggressiveness was the difference."

SIUE, which has made more free throws as a team this season than seven other OVC schools have attempted, forced the issue against the Governors, which fell to 7-14 overall and 5-3 in the OVC. SIUE was 16 of 20 from the free throw line while the Governors connected on 12 of 15.

The Cougars return home to the Vadalabene Center Saturday for the beginning of a four-game homestand. Game time is 2 p.m. against visiting Eastern Illinois.