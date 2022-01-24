On Monday, January 24, SIUE administration emailed students with a message regarding a “bias incident” that took place in university housing. Following are the contents of that email:

“Dear Campus Community,

"On Sunday, January 23, 2022, the Bias Incident Response Team became aware of a situation in which students in Woodland Hall were targeted with racial slurs, threats, and hostility. While it is hard to hear about this kind of unacceptable behavior, it is important that we all be aware and vigilant about these types of incidents.

"Racist and hateful behavior on our campus is an offense to our entire community, particularly our communities of color. We will not tolerate such behavior and are committed to investigating the incident fully. Our University Police officers have begun gathering information and members of our University Housing staff have offered support and helped to identify and address the immediate needs of the affected students. The Office of Equal Opportunity, Access, and Title IX Coordination will work with University Police to investigate this incident. Once the investigation is completed, anyone found to be involved in making these harmful statements will be held accountable.

If you have information about this incident, or if you have experienced or are impacted by any form of harassment or discrimination on our campus, we want to know so we can address these behaviors and work to create a more inclusive culture at SIUE. Please use the Bias Incident Report Form to communicate with the Bias Incident Response Team.”

