EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville is releasing an economic impact report, which shows SIUE’s role as an economic engine in the Southern Illinois region and St. Louis Metropolitan Area. SIUE leaders will also share details of future growth potential in the area.

Chancellor James T. Minor, PhD, will address the following:

A 2023 fiscal year report that includes generated revenue, job growth and SIUE students, personnel and visitor expenditures in the surrounding area

SIUE’s commitment to community and the region

Return on investment for students, the State of Illinois and the 60% of SIUE alumni who continue to reside in the area

SIUE Points of Pride and Public Impacts

Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Jebaraj Asirvatham, PhD, in agricultural and applied economics and Scott Gilbert, PhD, in economics, who authored the report, will be in attendance.

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville provides students with a high-quality education that powerfully transforms the lives of all individuals who seek something greater. A premier metropolitan university, SIUE is creating social and economic mobility for individuals while also powering the workforce of the future. Built on the foundation of a broad-based liberal education, and enhanced by hands-on research and real-world experiences, the academic preparation SIUE students receive equips them to thrive in the global marketplace and make our communities better places to live. Home to a diverse student body, SIUE is situated on 2,660 acres of beautiful woodland atop the bluffs overlooking the natural beauty of the Mississippi River’s rich bottomland and only a short drive from downtown St. Louis.

The SIU System (SIU) employs more than 7,000 faculty, staff and administrators who serve 23,500 students through our campuses in Carbondale, Edwardsville and Springfield. The SIU Medical School is in Springfield as well as SIU Medicine clinics that serve thousands of patients. The SIU System Office is also located in Springfield.

