EDWARDSVILLE – The generosity and support for SIUE Athletics at the second annual Red & Black Gala was on display as officials announced that revenue generated for the event was more than $146,000.

"Our development staff lead by Deputy Athletic Director Jason Coomer amazied me with their results," said SIUE Director of Athletics Dr. Brad Hewitt. "What a great second year for the Gala. Then again our friends, donors and corporate partners also overwhelm me with their passion and support of Cougar Athletics. I am so thankful not only for the increased turnout but also for the increased generosity from all," said SIUE Director of Athletics Dr. Brad Hewitt. "I can't compliment the entire staff enough for their hard work - as coaches, administrators and staff are all engaged in making this a great success."

The Red & Black Gala, presented by Simmons Hanly Conroy, a National Law Firm, is a yearly fundraising event for SIUE Athletics. The proceeds will go directly to support Cougar scholarship needs.

The gala, held at the DoubleTree by Hilton Collinsville-St. Louis, featured numerous live auction items and silent auction items. A total of $34,500 was generated off the live auction items donated by Mike & Maureen Moore, Dutch Hauhe, Mitch & Bob Meyers, Jennifer Hayes, the Pembrook Family, Craig & Jane Louer, Alan Grammer, Kerry & Jenny Baugher, the Missouri Athletic Club, Brad Bohannon, the Hewitts, Butler's Pantry & Bixby's, Tom Gerdes and Southern Bus Company, Lodging Hospitality Management and Mary Foster.

"A special thanks to KSDK personality Rene Knott for making the evening a special event as our guest auctioneer," Hewitt said. "The event would not have been as successful without the talent and generosity of Rene."

Between live auction, silent auction and fund the need donations, more than $82,500 was raised. Ticket sales and the generous sponsorships accounted for the rest of the incoming funds.

Major sponsors included:

Title sponsor Simmons Hanly Conroy, a National Law Firm

Platinum Level Sponsors Commerce Bank and World Wide Technology

Gold Level Sponsor Fireside Financial

Red & Black Level Sponsors Gori Julian & Associates, Scheffel Boyle, CPA, The Bank of Edwardsville, NEVCO, Edward Jones & Bank of Springfield

Hospitality; Food & Beverage Sponsors DoubleTree by Hilton Collinsville-St. Louis, Donnewald Distributing, Market Basket, Mike Shannon's Grill, Pepsi Co., Bull & Bear Grill & Bar, A Wildflower Shop and The Cup.

Over 300 tickets were purchased for the evening featuring a number of speakers, including former SIUE wrestler and SIUE Athletics Hall of Famer Alan Grammer, long-time friend of the program and SIUE Athletics Hall of Famer John Simmons, Chancellor Dr. Randy Pembrook as well as Hewitt. SIUE student-athlete Mia Frogner, member of the back-to-back OVC champion women's tennis team, spoke on behalf of all the current SIUE student-athletes.

