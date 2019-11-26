EDWARDSVILLE – The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Business hosted more than 120 companies from the St. Louis region at the 2019 Project Management Symposium Friday, Nov. 22, in the Morris University Center’s Meridian Ballroom.

Approximately 450 individuals attended the symposium that provides a forum for St. Louis metropolitan area business decision-makers to exchange ideas and knowledge with peers, School of Business faculty, and area experts on complex management issues.

“This year’s Symposium provided all participants an opportunity to create new networks and engage with other professionals on topics that reflect the ever changing industry of project management,” said Kristine Jarden, director of executive education in the SIUE School of Business.

Article continues after sponsor message

Missouri American Water President Deborah Dewey was a keynote speaker and focused on “The Career Advice You Probably Didn’t Get.” Various SIUE Project Management Advisory Board members, industry practitioners, and sponsors led breakout sessions on a variety of project management and leadership topics such as:

Agile Implications on Earned Value Management (EVM)

Getting Started with Digital Transformation

Managing Risk & Learning Lessons with DORA’s Backpack

Successful Long-Distance Relationships: Team Building When You’re Not “All There”

You Want to Do What? Managing Risk for a First of Its Kind Project

Key Roles of a Leader

Agile Transformation Program (ATP): YOUR Journey of Change!

Merging Waterfall and Agile Methodologies

Managing Resistance Up & Down by Being Prepared

Making MVP (Minimum Viable Product) the MVP of Your Project

Sponsors included Alipro, Ameren Missouri, Centene Corp., Daugherty Business Solutions, Edward Jones, Enterprise Holdings, Federal Reserve Bank St. Louis, Metro St. Louis PMI and Sketch.

SIUE’s School of Business and the accountancy programs are accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business International, representing the highest standard of achievement for business schools worldwide. The Princeton Review lists SIUE as one of the top 252 business schools in the U.S. for the 13th consecutive year. Undergraduate degrees are offered in accountancy and business administration, with specializations in computer management and information systems (CMIS), economics, entrepreneurship, finance, human resources, international business, management and marketing. Graduate degrees include accountancy, business administration, CMIS and marketing research, with specializations in tax, project management and business analytics. More than 26,000 alumni have earned degrees from the SIUE School of Business. For more information about the School of Business, visit siue.edu/business.

More like this: