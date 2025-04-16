EDWARDSVILLE - Ruth Slenczynska, the last surviving pupil of composer-pianist Sergei Rachmaninoff, will be honored by Southern Illinois University Edwardsville during the upcoming three-day Ruth Slenczynska Centennial Celebration. The weekend begins with a series of presentations about the renowned pianist's life, a piano master class and culminates with the celebration concert at Dunham Hall Theater. All events take place May 2–4, 2025.

“Pianist Ruth Slenczynska has led an exceptional, accomplished musical life for 100 years,” shared Therese Dickman, Fine Arts Librarian and associate professor, Library and Information Services. “Notably, she performed public piano concerts between the ages of 4 to 96.”

“She studied with some of the world’s most esteemed pianists and composers of the early 20th century. Among her many friends and acquaintances were world leaders (including five U.S. Presidents and the Empress of Japan), and she was a respected friend to other distinguished musicians, including composer Samuel Barber, and pianists Artur Rubinstein, Alicia de Laroccha, and Vladimir Horowitz. She attracted and taught students from around the globe, many of whom also have had successful musical careers,” added Dickman.

Slenczynska, whose 100th birthday was January 15 of this year, is a music professor emerita who began her SIUE career 61 years ago in 1964 when she accepted a full-time position as Artist-in-Residence. In 1967 Slenczynska married James Kerr, PhD, an SIUE professor of political science. She remained in her position until 1987. She continued teaching SIUE piano students part-time until 2001.

The pianist returned to SIUE on Sept. 24, 2010, when she performed on the Music Department's new Steinway concert grand, which is dedicated in her husband's memory. Slenczynska gave her last public concert at SIUE on Jan. 9, 2018 before her 93rd birthday.

Here is a schedule of Centennial Celebration events:

Ruth Slenczynska: Celebrating 100 years of Her Musical Life

Therese Dickman, Fine Arts Librarian / Associate Professor

Friday, May 2

3-4 p.m.

Lovejoy Library: Abbott Auditorium (Room 0044)



Ruth Slenczynska Reflections on Her Musician Friends and World Leaders

Therese Dickman, Fine Arts Librarian / Associate Professor

Saturday, May 3

10-11 a.m.

Lovejoy Library: Abbott Auditorium (Room 0044)



Ruth Slenczynska Thriving as a Performer, Recording Artist, and Teacher During the Pandemic

Shelly Moorman-Stahlman, Professor of Music, Lebanon Valley College

Saturday, May 3

11:15-11:50 a.m.

Lovejoy Library: Abbott Auditorium (Room 0044)

Piano Master Class

Angela Kim, DMA, Professor of Piano and Director of Keyboard Area

Saturday, May 3

1 p.m.

Dunham Hall: Choral Room 1109

Ruth Slenczynska Centennial Celebration Concert

Performances by distinguished SIUE former Slenczynska students and current pianists

Sunday, May 4

3 p.m.

Dunham Hall Theater

The May 4 concert will feature performances by Stan Ford, traveling from Salzburg, Austria, Kathryn Fouse, DMA, and Chancellor Emeritus Randy Pembrook, PhD, and Mary Jo Pembrook, PhD, who will perform a Rachmaninoff duet.

Angela Kim, DMA, and her high school student, Zachary Barshay, will perform two movements of Rachmaninoff's Suite No. 2 for 2 Pianos, Op. 17.

Highlights from Ruth Slenczynska’s inspiring and impactful life and musical career will be shared in the symposium lectures presented on Friday, May 2 and Saturday, May 3. The pianist’s full, productive life will also be featured in the Lovejoy Library exhibit, “Ruth Slenczynska: Her 100 Musical Years” that runs the week of April 21 through May 12.

“Ruth Slenczynska’s legacy as a pianist, educator, and visionary continues to inspire generations of musicians,” said Marc Schapman, professor of voice and chair of the Department of Music. “Her connection to SIUE is a point of immense pride for our Music Department, and we are honored to celebrate her life and artistry. We’re thrilled to be part of the Symposium events and concert, paying tribute to a true icon whose influence resonates far beyond the concert stage.”

In appreciation of Slenczynska’s contributions to SIUE, visitors and attendees will have the opportunity to donate to an SIUE Department of Music scholarship in her honor. Visit the donation page, select Give Now and select Fund 7078. Donations to that fund through the linked symposium and concert sites will go toward a new endowed Ruth Slenczynska Legacy Award that will benefit undergraduate and graduate piano music students. There is a second opportunity to donate to an existing Ruth Slenczynska Award Endowment (Fund 8106), given to an SIUE senior piano music major.

All events are free and open to the public.

