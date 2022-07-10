EDWARDSVILLE – Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Department of Theater and Dance will present “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” in the Dunham Hall Theater at 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, July 15-16 and 22-23, and 2 p.m. Sundays, July 17 and 24.

Told entirely through song with the help of a main character Narrator, the musical “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” follows preferred son Joseph in the reimagining of the Biblical story of Joseph, his father Jacob, 11brothers and the coat of many colors.

After being sold into slavery by his brothers, Joseph ingratiates himself with Egyptian noble Potiphar, but ends up in jail after refusing the amorous advances of Potiphar's wife. While imprisoned, Joseph discovers his ability to interpret dreams, and he soon finds himself in front of the mighty but troubled, Elvis-inspired, Pharaoh. Joseph's solution to Egypt’s famine elevates him to Pharaoh's right-hand man and reunites him with his family.

Article continues after sponsor message

General admission is $15 for adults, age 18 and older; and $12 for SIUE faculty, staff and retirees, seniors, age 65 and up, non-SIUE students, and children under 18. The cost is free for SIUE students with valid identification.

Tickets are available for purchase on the Theater and Dance Box Office’s website or by calling 618-650-2774.

Directed by Katherine Slovinski, “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” includes lyrics by Tim Rice and music by Andrew Lloyd Webber. It is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of The Really Useful Group.

Central to SIUE’s exceptional and comprehensive education, the College of Arts and Sciences offers degree programs in the natural sciences, humanities, arts, social sciences and communications. The College touches the lives of all SIUE students, helping them explore diverse ideas and experiences, while learning to think and live as fulfilled, productive members of the global community. Study abroad, service-learning, internships and other experiential learning opportunities better prepare SIUE students not only to succeed in our region’s workplaces, but also to become valuable leaders who make important contributions to our communities.

More like this: