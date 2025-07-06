EDWARDSVILLE - The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Police Department has hit yet another bull’s-eye in excellence and distinction. The Department recently achieved Gold Level in the Lexipol Connect Program – for the fifth year in a row.

Lexipol is a leading content, policy, and training platform for public safety agencies. The Lexipol Connect Program tracks performance on the following five metrics to measure success in policy management: policy updates pending, policies issued, policies acknowledged, data training bulletins issued and data training bulletins taken.

“The SIUE Police Department has once again earned national recognition for its dedication to professional excellence, receiving the Lexipol Gold Award for Excellence in Policy Management for the fifth consecutive year,” said SIUE Police Capt. Justin Lieberman. “This prestigious honor reflects the department’s unwavering commitment to maintaining the highest standards of policy development, training and accountability.”

“The Lexipol Connect Gold Award recognizes law enforcement agencies that demonstrate consistent and proactive efforts in ensuring officer acknowledgment and providing ongoing policy training throughout the year,” continued Lieberman. “Only a select number of agencies nationwide achieve this high level of compliance and operational excellence.”

“SIUE PD is proud to receive Lexipol’s Gold Award for the fifth year in a row – it’s a reflection of our Department’s commitment to policy excellence, accountability, and continuous improvement,” said Police Chief David Goodwin. “Thank you to Capt. Lieberman for his leadership and dedication in overseeing this important program.”

To qualify for the Gold Award, agencies must meet strict benchmarks, including:

Complete policy acknowledgment by all sworn personnel

Regular, documented reviews and updates of all operational policies

Completion of daily training bulletins designed to keep officers current on essential policies

Build public trust

“I’m proud to be part of a department that values these principles,” noted Lieberman. “The SIUE Police Department continues to prioritize professional development, officer training and transparency as core components of its service to the community.”

“The department’s consistent recognition by Lexipol shows its role as a leader in policy management and its commitment to continuous improvement in public safety operations.”

The SIUE Police Department is a community-oriented law enforcement agency comprising 42 sworn police officers and eight civilian employees. SIUE police officers are certified law enforcement officers with full investigatory and arrest authority granted by Illinois law. The SIUE Police Department is open and accessible to the University community 24 hours a day and has its own telecommunication unit, which dispatches police officers to calls for service.

