BELLEVUE, Wash. – Danny Erhsam, Tristan Walters and Mason McReaken combined for a three-hit shutout as SIUE baseball earned its first win of the year, knocking off Seattle 6-0 in the third game of a four-game series.

The Cougars improved to 1-2. The win is the first for first-year SIUE Head Coach Sean Lyons. Seattle is now 2-1.

"It was a great way to come back after losing two on opening day," Lyons said.

Ehrsam (1-0) allowed two hits and struck out four in the six-inning start.

"Danny Ehrsam was fantastic," Lyons said. "He was exactly what we needed. He had command of three pitches. He worked down in the zone and kept them (Seattle) off-balance."

Walters struck out two in a scoreless seventh. McReaken fanned three hitters in two scoreless innings for the save.

"The two out of the bullpen aggressively attacked the zone today," Lyons continued. "They did what you want out of guys at the backend of your bullpen."

Sophomore Jackson Layton provided much of the Cougar punch on offense. Layton finished 3 for 5 with his first career grand slam and two runs scored.

Seattle's had a chance to take an early lead when Redhawks' outfielder Aaron Stroosma singled to lead off the second inning and then stole second. Jeffrey Morgan lifted a one-out fly ball to deep center. Cougars' centerfielder Eric Giltz not only tracked down the fly ball, but managed to fire it back into the infield to double off Stroosma to end the inning.

The Cougars first run of the game came in the fifth inning when Dustin Woodcock drove home Layton with a sacrifice fly after Layton had singled to start the inning. SIUE held the 1-0 lead until the ninth.

In the ninth inning, the Cougars loaded the bases on a hit by Alec Skender and walks to Keaton Wright and Brock Weimer. Jordan Stading walked to force home a run before Layton cleared the bases with a two-out shot to right field, just the second home run of his career.

"Jackson Layton took full advantage and separated the game," Lyons said. "It was a clutch hit and much needed. He had a good approach at the plate all day and squared up a few balls."

Skender finished the day 2 for 4. Stading and Woodcock each had a single hit for the Cougars.

Stroosma was one of three separate Seattle players with hits.

"It was a well-pitched game by both teams," Lyons said. "We just kept battling and took advantage of opportunity in the ninth inning."

SIUE and Seattle will wrap up the season-opening Series Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m. central time.

