SIUE Pink Zone activities abound

Dan Brannan
Dan Brannan, Content Director
February 2, 2016 10:20 AM
EDWARDSVILLE – Four area SIUE Athletics corporate partners will be donating a portion of their dining proceeds to Pink Zone efforts this week.

Participating establishments/restaurants include Porter's Steakhouse (Collinsville), Mike Shannon's Grill (Edwardsville), Doc's Smokehouse (Edwardsville) and The Cup (Edwardsville). These establishments/restaurants will have special events leading up to Saturday's Pink Zone event at the Vadalabene Center when the SIUE women take on UT Martin at 2 p.m. followed by the SIUE men facing UT Martin at 5 p.m.

Please join the Cougars as they host the 2016 Pink Zone to help raise awareness and funds for the St. Louis affiliate of Susan G. Komen for the Cure.

Below is a list of special events by participating SIUE Athletics corporate partners.

     -Porter's Steakhouse: Wednesday, Feb. 3: 10% of proceeds will go to Pink Zone
     -Mike Shannon's Grill: month of February: Signature Pink Zone cocktail sales; Saturday, Feb. 6: percentage of proceeds from all desserts will go to Pink Zone
     -Doc's Smokehouse: A portion of proceeds from a specialty sandwich during the week & on Friday, Feb. 5 - 20% of all Desserts will be donated
     -The Cup: Saturday, Feb. 6 at the games: Pink Ribbon 'Hope' Cupcakes revenue will go to Pink Zone

There also will be a Pink Zone Fan Reception Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Doubletree by Hilton Collinsville-St. Louis. Join SIUE Head Coach Paula Buscher and the basketball team at the Pink Zone Reception to celebrate and raise money for breast cancer research. The raffle items for Saturday's doubleheader will be displayed, and tickets may be purchased for the first time at this event. There will be complimentary appetizers and refreshments.

During Saturday's Pink Zone game, breast cancer survivors will be honored at halftime. There are numerous ways to be a part of the events. Visit siuecougars.com/2016pinkzone for more information.

