EDWARDSVILLE – As long as there are instances of people dealing with post-traumatic stress, depression and more becoming increasingly intertwined with responses from law enforcement, then it will remain critical for police officers to be properly trained in sensory inclusivity, according to Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Dominic Dorsey.

Dorsey, Director of SIUE Office for Accessible Campus Community and Equitable Student Support (ACCESS) and President of SIUE’s Black Faculty and Staff Association, presented the topic of sensory inclusivity to the SIUE Police Department.

“During a conversation with Director Dorsey, regarding how the SIUE PD could better serve our diverse community, he mentioned sensory inclusivity and the great training provided by KultureCity,” said Patrol Officer Maria Ferrari. The department is in the process of obtaining sensory inclusion first responder certification from KultureCity.

“Sensory inclusivity isn’t just a ‘nice-to-have’ approach,” noted Dorsey. “It’s essential to being a welcoming and student-ready campus. Whether individuals are on the spectrum or are experiencing generalized anxiety, we want individuals to feel comfortable, safe and supported; especially in interactions with law enforcement.”

“Over the last few years, we’ve seen a significant increase in the number of students experiencing sensory issues that required intervention beyond the capacity of instructors to address,” continued Dorsey. “In these situations, law enforcement is often contacted. And in some instances – with lights, sirens and the overall visage of an officer in uniform – it can activate and exacerbate already heightened symptoms.”

“We’re proud to implement the KultureCity program at SIUE PD,” said Police Chief Davis Goodwin. “This is another step toward building a more inclusive and accessible campus for everyone we serve. Our officers are committed to creating a welcoming environment where all individuals feel understood, respected and safe.”

“One in four persons have a sensory need or invisible disability,” Ferrari noted with statistics from KultureCity.org.

“Sensory training allows officers to have an improved knowledge of how to effectively respond when an individual becomes over stimulated,” said Ferrari, who is also the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) Compliance Officer for the Department. “In instances where an individual’s sensory sensitivity is known prior to responding, sensory training can help prevent over stimulation altogether and guide the officer to respond in a more effective manner.”

The police department is able to work on its certification training, thanks in part to a grant from the SIUE Meridian Society, according to Ferrari.

All patrol officers will undergo a mandatory online sensory awareness training, and once that is completed, the department will be given sensory bags for each patrol car.

“The sensory bags will include items such as fidget devices, noise cancelling headphones, and other sensory items,” said Ferrari. “Additionally, we will receive vehicle and department decals and be listed both on KultureCity’s app and their website, informing the community of our sensory inclusion.”

The mandatory training is good for one year and will include access to ongoing resources for sensory inclusion. After one-year, additional online training will be required to maintain certification status and access to resources.

Ferrari noted that the certification will help the Department add to and meet several of its initiatives:

“Many of our officers are Crisis Intervention Training (C.I.T.) trained, which is a special training that helps prepare officers for handling mental health crisis incidents. However, this Sensory Inclusion will aid officers in taking the training one step further to include neurodivergent and sensory sensitive individuals.” Promote diversity, equity, and inclusion within campus safety efforts: “The KultureCity Sensory Inclusion First Responder certification and training is designed to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion. This training helps ensure that all individuals – regardless of their background or sensory sensitivities – are treated with respect and fairness.”

“We’re thankful to count the SIUE Police Department as a partner in creating a more inclusive and accessible campus,” said Dorsey. “We will continue to collaborate and look for further opportunities to serve our diverse campus community members with trauma informed practices and thoughtful interventions.”

The SIUE Police Department is a community-oriented law enforcement agency comprising 42 sworn police officers and 8 civilian employees. SIUE police officers are certified law enforcement officers with full investigatory and arrest authority granted by Illinois law. The SIUE Police Department is open and accessible to the University community 24 hours a day and has its own telecommunication unit, which dispatches police officers to calls for service.

