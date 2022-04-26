EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville is partnering with U.S. Bank to bring convenient banking services to the campus community via an on-campus branch located in the Morris University Center.

The U.S. Bank digital first advisory center is slated to open around July 1, 2022. It will include a customer engagement zone where bankers will provide one-on-one consultative services, financial education, financial guidance and recommendations. U.S. Bank will provide its entire suite of products and services, including new account opening, affinity debit card ordering and mobile app assistance.

U.S. Bank will offer student checking accounts, as well as perks for faculty and staff. Additionally, there will be an ATM providing multiple denominations, which will serve the deposit, withdrawal and check cashing needs of students, faculty and staff.

“The University looks forward to making available convenient and critical banking services via our partnership with U.S. Bank,” said Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Jeffrey Waple. “U.S. Bank will be present during our New Student Orientation sessions to answer questions for students and parents, and assist in opening new accounts during that time.”

“Connecting with young adults and building their confidence and financial proficiency at a time in their lives when they become more financially independent is pivotal,” said U.S. Bank Senior Vice President of Student Segment and Campus Banking Todd Olson. “U.S. Bank is thrilled to partner with Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and conveniently offer students, and also faculty and staff, our banking expertise and solutions.”

U.S. Bank has additional local branches at 1411 Lewis Rd. in Edwardsville and 3601 IL-159 in Glen Carbon. For more information on services, visit usbank.com.

About U.S. Bank: U.S. Bancorp, with nearly 70,000 employees and $587 billion in assets as of March 31, 2022, is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association. The Minneapolis-based company serves millions of customers locally, nationally and globally through a diversified mix of businesses: Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; Corporate & Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Investment Services. The company has been recognized for its approach to digital innovation, social responsibility, and customer service, including being named one of the 2022 World’s Most Ethical Companies and Fortune’s most admired superregional bank. Learn more at usbank.com/about.

