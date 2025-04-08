EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville is working with area early childhood agencies to take part in the annual Week of the Young Child (WOYC), which runs from Saturday-Friday, April 5-11, 2025, and is sponsored by the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC).

SIUE is partnering with Birth to Five Illinois: Regions 50 and 41, Brightpoint, Madison County Alliance for Children & Families and the Metro East Illinois Association for the Education of Young Children. SIUE participants include the School of Education Health and Human Behavior (SEHHB) Department of Teaching and Learning, the Early Childhood Center (ECC) and the Head Start/Early Head Start Program (HS/EHS).

“The Week of the Young Child is a national celebration of the power and importance of early childhood education,” said Rebecca Swartz, PhD, assistant professor in the SEHHB Department of Teaching and Learning. “High-quality early childhood education experiences are essential! Children grow and learn rapidly in early childhood. They will build more connections in their brains during these early years than at any other time.”

The goal of the national annual observance is to focus public attention on the needs of young children and their families, and to recognize the early childhood programs and services that meet those needs, according to the NAEYC. The WOYC follows a national theme with local activities centered on family and educator engagement, promoting singing, reading, playing and community.

“This week is a chance for us to come together to celebrate and elevate the importance of early childhood programs and professionals,” noted Swartz. “Communities thrive when young children, their families, and the professionals who work with them are supported.”

“Young children learn best through hands-on, interactive experiences with their peers and caregivers. In the field of early childhood education, we call this ‘Developmentally Appropriate Practice (DAP),’ continued Swartz. “Our early childhood education faculty team at SIUE is committed to preparing our teacher candidates to understand the importance of these practices and working with our regional community to provide resources and support that will help our new early childhood teachers succeed in their careers.”

Below are the NAEYC-themed days of the week, all of which have songs to accompany them performed by Swartz on her guitar:

Music Monday: When children sing, dance, and listen to music, they develop their language and early literacy skills while being active and encouraging movement.

Tasty Tuesday: Cooking together connects math with literacy skills, science and more. Encourage healthy nutrition and fitness habits at home and in the classroom.

Work Together Wednesday: When children build together, they explore math and science concepts and develop their social and early literacy skills.

Artsy Thursday: Think, problem solve, create! Children develop creativity; and social and fine motor skills through art, where they can make choices; and use their hands and imaginations.

Family Friday: Family is the most critical asset to a child's well-being. Engaging and celebrating families is at the heart of supporting our youngest learners.

A Family Fun Fest is scheduled from 5:30-7 p.m. Friday, April 11 at the Downtown Belleville YMCA, 200 S. Illinois St. in Belleville. From 5:30-6 p.m. there will be Music with Dr. Rebecca Swartz and from 6-7 p.m. there will be an obstacle course, games and crafts.

“Sharing songs and poetry is one of the core ways we support the oral language development of young children, which is essential for them to be successful readers and writers,” said Swartz. “I love singing with our teacher candidates in my literacy courses to help them build repertoire and confidence singing with young children. WOYC is a wonderful opportunity to practice what I am teaching about; and share music with our local early childhood community.”

For more information, visit the following local social media links: facebook.com/groups/645269943220338/ and facebook.com/groups/birthtofiveilregion50.

