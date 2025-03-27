EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Opera Theatre presents Gilbert and Sullivan’s comic operetta The Pirates of Penzance for their spring production. Producers promise "a night of swashbuckling fun and delightful mischief” in a lively evening of family entertainment. Performances will be held on Friday, March 28 and Saturday, March 29, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. in Dunham Hall Theater.

The operetta, which premiered in 1879, follows the story of Frederic, a young man mistakenly apprenticed to a band of pirates until his 21st birthday, as he embarks on a journey filled with love, confusion, and outrageous misunderstandings. The SIUE production represents the collaboration of several departments set to bring a full orchestra, vibrant costumes, energetic choreography, and Gilbert and Sullivan's signature blend of humor and heart.

“’You make it a point of never attacking a weaker party than yourselves, and when you attack a stronger one you invariably get thrashed!’ is a quote from Frederic—one of my favorite quotes from the opera,” said Erika Gordon, second-year music education student and a member of the cast. “It sheds light on the fact to always be prepared. Especially for bigger challenges that require extra strength. I believe that can be used as a comparison in any aspect of life.”

Gordon plays a maiden who is “excited to finally be on land with my sisters and my father, the Major General.” She continued, “I am looking forward to the crowd's reaction the most. But I am also excited for the scenes where everyone is present. The pirates, maidens, major general, and policemen along with the full orchestra. It will sound beautiful!”

Marc Schapman, professor of voice and chair of the Department of Music, is the director.

"I am thrilled to bring this production of Pirates of Penzance to the SIUE community! This timeless classic is sure to captivate audiences of all ages and musical tastes. With its witty humor, incredible performances, and beautiful sets designed by Roger Speidel, this show promises to be a visual and musical delight.”

Schapman added, “We are also fortunate to have the talented orchestra of SIUE Department of Music instrumentalists bringing the score to life. I am deeply grateful to my wonderful colleagues in the Department of Theatre and Dance, whose contributions have been essential to the success of this production. A special shoutout to Theresa Comstock for her lighting design, Nina Reed for her costume assistance, and Kate Slovinski for her help with props! This production is a true testament to the collaboration between our departments and the incredible talent of our Music students."

Javi Ojeda, a classical performance major graduating this spring, is looking forward to the production, even though he has been singing professionally in the St. Louis region. “As a performer, I am looking forward to getting back into Dunham Hall to sing an opera. This is the first opera that will be put on in Dunham with a full orchestra since the spring of 2019.”

Along with his Bachelor of Music in vocal performance, Ojeda is pursuing two minors, in geography and urban studies. He added, “SIUE has given me many opportunities to grow and learn as a student, but SIUE has been most influential in establishing me in the St. Louis classical music scene. Thanks to my professors here, I was recommended to Winter Opera St. Louis, Union Avenue Opera, and The Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis. Through my professional experience in St. Louis, I have gained new levels of confidence and ability. SIUE also helped prepare me for the next step of my life, which is pursuing a master's degree. I have been accepted to Indiana University, Northwestern, DePaul, Ball State, and Roosevelt. Without SIUE I would not be in the position that I am today, and I owe everything to the excellent direction of the professors as well as their connections.”

Gordon added, “Being a part of the opera has enhanced my SIUE experience by meeting new people, discovering talents and gifts I didn't know I had, while also helping me network and opening other opportunities as a student but also as a musician.”

Tickets for the two-night run are available for purchase.

