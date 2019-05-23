EDWARDSVILLE - SIUE’s Online Master’s of Education in Instructional Technology Ranked Among Most Affordable in Nation

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s online master’s of science in education with a major in instructional technology degree program is ranked 23rd in the nation and 2nd in Illinois for affordability, according to leading education research publisher SR Education Group.

The 120 Most Affordable Rankings lists featured on OnlineU.org represent online schools across the nation that are committed to providing affordable, economical options for students. The tuition rates of every accredited college offering fully online degrees are manually researched and collected each year to determine the most affordable options.

“We are excited to offer the most comprehensive and diverse collection of online school and program rankings,” said Sung Rhee, CEO of SR Education Group. “Our resources give prospective students transparent and accessible information to help them make important decisions about investments in their education and future career paths.”

“SIUE’s instructional technology program is delighted to be recognized among the nation’s most affordable online programs,” said Graduate Program Director David Knowlton, EdD. “Yes, we have one of the lowest tuitions around, but we also give students a huge bang-for-their-buck by ensuring that they get a world-class education.”

Housed in the School of Education, Health and Human Behavior’s Department of Educational Leadership, SIUE’s master’s in instructional technology is 100% online and is structured to develop creative design thinkers.

“Our program requires students to complete real-world, authentic projects,” Knowlton said. “You won't find many tests or quizzes with us. We believe that we provide the highest quality work when students are actually doing what will be required of them in the professional world.”

To learn more about SIUE’s instructional technology program, visit siue.edu/education/edld/it or contact Knowlton at dknowlt@siue.edu.

The SIUE School of Education, Health and Human Behavior prepares students in a wide range of fields including instructional technology, community and public health, exercise science, nutrition, psychology, speech-language pathology and audiology, educational administration, and teaching. Faculty members engage in leading-edge research, which enhances teaching and enriches the educational experience. The School supports the community through on-campus clinics, outreach to children and families, and a focused commitment to enhancing individual lives across the region.









