EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Office for Accessible Campus Community and Equitable Student Support (ACCESS) has successfully completed a four-month-long certification program on how to create mentoring programs, activities and events that are inclusive to youth, volunteers and staff with disabilities.

The certification was operated by Partners for Youth with Disabilities (PYD). The Fall 2024 cohort was the fifth time the certification was offered, and it featured participants from 20 unique mentoring organizations across 13 different U.S. states.

Collectively, it is estimated that 7,860 young people will be impacted by these programs that graduated the Disability Mentoring Program Certification.

“The Office of ACCESS has remained committed to creating an environment where students with disabilities can do more than just attend college but thrive and succeed beyond graduation,” said ACCESS Director Dominic Dorsey, and president of SIUE’s Black Faculty and Staff Association. “We're confident that this new certification will not only enhance our ability to fulfill this mission but also create more meaningful and mutually beneficial relationships between BUILD mentors and mentees as a function of our retention and affirmation efforts.”

To complete their certification, SIUE staff completed more than 20 hours of online coursework, contributed to weekly discussion posts, and attended live webinars and cohort convenings, while also creating a plan to improve the disability inclusion practices in their organization.

Through this program, SIUE staff gained valuable training in a wide range of topics, including:

Models and definitions of disability

Addressing ableism and fostering inclusion

Disability rights and the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)

Universal Design principles

Inclusive language and communication strategies

Accessible marketing and outreach practices

“We are thrilled to recognize the accomplishments of our certification cohorts,” said Program Director Kristin Humphrey. “Each participating organization created a detailed Inclusion Action Plan, and they have all made huge strides in making their mentoring program more inclusive of people with disabilities. This certification is an important step for the mentoring field to take to become more inclusive and accessible.”

About Partners for Youth with Disabilities (PYD):

Partners for Youth with Disabilities (PYD) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping young people with disabilities reach their full potential by providing mentoring, career readiness, and leadership programs. Founded in 1985, PYD is committed to ensuring that all youth with disabilities have access to the support and resources they need to achieve personal, educational, and professional success.

Through innovative programs we break down barriers, providing the support and resources needed to increase participation and inclusion for disabled youth and forward-thinking organizations. PYD’s training and consulting services help organizations cultivate a more inclusive and equitable world by equipping organizations with the tools to support and include individuals with disabilities. For more information about PYD’s programs and services, visit www.pyd.org.

Formerly Disability Support Services, SIUE’s Office for ACCESS is dedicated to providing reasonable curricular and co-curricular accommodations to diverse learners with major life impairments at SIUE. Each year, ACCESS assists hundreds of students with a variety of diagnoses as they pursue their academic disciplines. ACCESS also provides resources which students can use to increase skills in learning, time management, and test-taking. Both accommodations and resources are offered to students who have provided appropriate documentation and are approved through the application process.

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville provides students with a high-quality education that powerfully transforms the lives of all individuals who seek something greater. A premier metropolitan university, SIUE is creating social and economic mobility for individuals while also powering the workforce of the future. Built on the foundation of a broad-based liberal education, and enhanced by hands-on research and real-world experiences, the academic preparation SIUE students receive equips them to thrive in the global marketplace and make our communities better places to live. Home to a diverse student body, SIUE is situated on 2,660 acres of beautiful woodland atop the bluffs overlooking the natural beauty of the Mississippi River’s rich bottomland and only a short drive from downtown St. Louis.

