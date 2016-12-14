EDWARDSVILLE - For those wanting to advance their educational pursuits, the Southern Illinois University Edwardvsille Office of Educational Outreach will offer the Graduate Record Examination (GRE) Test Preparation Classes for the first time.

“Several majors require students to have taken the GRE test to get into graduate school,” said Cathy McNeese, business administrative associate in the Office of Educational Outreach. “I saw the class was only being offered at Kaplan University in St. Louis for the cost of $1,300. SIUE strives to offer convenient and affordable opportunities to aid in student success, and we are excited to offer this course at a great value.”

Educational Outreach is offering the six-week GRE test preparation class for $499. Classes will be from 6-9:50 p.m. Thursdays beginning Jan. 12.

“This is a great value for our students and we want them to succeed,” McNeese said.”

The following graduate and higher level programs require GRE testing:

Art therapy counseling

Biological sciences

Biotechnology management

Educational leadership (EdD)

Psychology

Speech language pathology

All engineering programs (required or recommended)

Computer science

All environmental science programs (if GPA is below 3.0)

Geographical studies (if GPA is below 2.8)

History (doctoral program only)

The class can accommodate 30 students. Register now.

For more information, contact McNeese at cmcnees@siue.edu or 650-3208.

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville's Office of Educational Outreach offers continuing education opportunities for everyone in Edwardsville, the Metro East and the Greater St. Louis area. You can benefit from all the resources of our University community, including our outstanding SIUE faculty and staff.

