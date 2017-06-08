EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Vice Chancellor for Administration Rich Walker has named Donna Meyer as interim director of facilities management.

Meyer, of Godfrey, has served as associate director of facilities management since 2012. She joined the SIUE staff after gaining extensive experience during her 24-year tenure with American Water Company of Illinois serving as a manager, superintendent and engineer.

“Donna has a personal commitment to quality in everything she does,” Walker said. “We recognize and appreciate her work with a successful team and her willingness to continue her dedication to the faculty, staff and students at SIUE.”

Article continues after sponsor message

“I want to thank Vice Chancellor for Administration Rich Walker and Chancellor Randy Pembrook for the opportunity to serve as interim director of facilities management,” Meyer said. “I look forward to leading a great facilities management team in support of the University and its mission. There are many challenges in front of us as we approach fiscal year 18 and I am eager to tackle those challenges and continue to provide a great environment for students, faculty, staff and visitors.”

A Bartelso native, Meyer earned a bachelor’s in civil engineering in 1987 from SIUE’s School of Engineering.

Meyer assumes the responsibilities of former director Paul Fuligni, who has accepted a position with Iowa State University. A national search will begin soon.

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville provides students with a high quality, affordable education that prepares them for successful careers and lives of purpose to shape a changing world. Built on the foundation of a broad-based liberal education, and enhanced by hands-on research and real-world experiences, the academic preparation SIUE students receive equips them to thrive in the global marketplace and make our communities better places to live. Situated on 2,660 acres of beautiful woodland atop the bluffs overlooking the natural beauty of the Mississippi River’s rich bottomland and only a short drive from downtown St. Louis, the SIUE campus is home to a diverse student body of more than 14,000.

More like this: