EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Chancellor James T. Minor, PhD, has named Justin Lieberman as the University’s Interim Police Chief, effective September 24, 2022.

Lieberman is the Department’s Deputy Chief and has a 20-year history with the team, having served as a police officer, detective, patrol sergeant, investigations sergeant, lieutenant and captain. His appointment follows the retirement of long-serving chief Kevin Schmoll, who served the University for 28 years.

“The safety and security of a university community are paramount,” said Minor. “I am grateful that the SIUE Police Department’s confident, capable leadership will continue as we build a diverse force of individuals who serve and protect. Kevin Schmoll’s service is absolutely commendable, and on behalf of the university, I thank him for his dedicated leadership.”

“I am honored to have served the SIUE community for over 28 years, and to have led some of the most talented and exemplary professional officers and support staff in the area,” Schmoll said.

“It is a privilege to be given the opportunity to lead what I consider one of the most professional police departments in the nation,” Lieberman said. “It has been an honor to serve the SIUE community as second in command, under the leadership and mentorship of Chief Schmoll. The SIUE Police Department has allowed me to expand my roles in law enforcement and lead some of the best and brightest officers in the profession. I look forward to continuing to serve my team and the SIUE community, which has given back so much.”

SIUE has been an integral part of Lieberman’s life since he was a young adult, as Lieberman earned both undergraduate and graduate degrees from SIUE. He began his professional career as a teacher in Dupo where he was recognized as St. Clair County Walmart Teacher of the Year, before joining St. Louis Public Schools as a reading specialist. He then began a career as a financial advisor with Edward Jones.

Lieberman felt called to return to public service and attended the Illinois State Police Academy. He began his law enforcement career at the Alton Police Department, where he was honored as Rookie of the Year. After several years in Alton, he joined the SIUE Police Department in 2002.

In addition to holding roles as an SIUE police officer, detective, patrol sergeant, investigations sergeant, lieutenant and captain, Lieberman has served as both an investigator and supervisor with the St. Louis Major Case Squad, which investigates homicides in the greater St. Louis area.

Lieberman is a recent graduate of Northwestern University’s School of Police Staff and Command, a six-month intensive leadership and management program that prepares experienced law enforcement professionals for success in senior command positions.

SIUE will launch a national search for its next police chief.

