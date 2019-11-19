EDWARDSVILLE - For the past 25 years, the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville College of Arts and Sciences (CAS) Department of Music has been performing beautiful and masterful renditions and original musical works. The department will use its collective talents in celebration of CAS’ silver anniversary by presenting a Faculty Showcase Concert at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19 in the Dunham Hall Theater.

“We invite everyone to see and hear our faculty perform a program that is dedicated to CAS in celebration of 25 years since it was created,” said Marta Simidtchieva, professor of cello in the Department of Music. “The program varies from classical selections, to jazz, to movie music.

“It will feature works by beloved composers Aaron Copland and Amy Beach. The first half will conclude with music from the silent film, “Powerhouse.” The second half will feature SIUE jazz faculty in a variety of ensembles. We are excited to present this concert that covers a wide range of styles, appropriate for audience with different music interests.”

General admission is $12 for adults and $9 for seniors and non-SIUE students. SIUE students with valid identification are admitted free. A reception will follow the concert in the Dunham Hall lobby.

Music Department faculty performing include:

Lenora Anop

Zeb Briskovich

Timothy Chandler

Rick Haydon

Mac Hinson

Angela Kim

John Korak

Shelly Monier

Garrett Schmidt

Marta Simidtchieva

Dan Smithiger

Dawn Striker-Roberts

Jason Swagler

Emily Truckenbrod

Miles Vandiver

For more information, contact Simidtchieva at msimidt@siue.edu.

“The music department prepares students for careers in music education, performance and music business,” said Simidtchieva. “Our graduates are successful teachers and musicians who continue to serve not only programs in the surrounding areas, but also nationwide. In addition, our department fosters important programs such as the keyboard development program and the Suzuki program that provide music lessons to the community.”

