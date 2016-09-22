EDWARDSVILLE – It has been a sad time on the campus of Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville this week as students, faculty and administration are mourning the loss of Brittany Godfrey, 22, who died over the weekend from injuries in an ATV accident in Calhoun County.

Godfrey was originally from Elgin, Illinois, and was a criminal justice-pre-law major. She was set to graduate in December. She was manager of the SIUE wrestling team, an intramural supervisor and student campus recreation leader.

Calhoun County Sheriff William Heffington, also the county coroner, pronounced Godfrey dead at 12:32 a.m. Sunday. Her male friend was taken from Calhoun County by ARCH to a St. Louis hospital from a helipad in the county.

Godfrey was at the wheel of a four-wheeler when she lost control with her friend behind her and collided into a creek bank.

Heffington said these kinds of situations are not easy and he said he felt terrible for her family, explaining what had happened to her.

“They were having a birthday party for a college guy when the accident happened,” he said. “Her parents came down Sunday evening to deal with it. The Elgin Police had to get in touch with the family. I can't imagine getting that kind of knock on the door about your child. It was a freak thing what happened. She had severe head trauma. We responded quickly with our deputies and ambulance.”

Heffington often talks to youth around Calhoun County how lives can be altered forever by just a few split seconds.

“This accident happened in literally a split second,” he said. “She was set to graduate from SIUE. This is such a shame that it happened. I felt for the family and had tears in my eyes when I was talking with them.”

Dr. Randy Pembrook, the new SIUE chancellor, grew up in a rural Greenfield, so he understands farmland and the terrain in nearby Calhoun County. He said he also had the pleasure of meeting Brittany last Friday in a session with student leaders.

“Her positive energy still resonates with me,” he said. “Our hearts and minds are with Brittany’s family and friends as they cope with this tragic loss. It is heart-breaking when a young life filled with such immense potential is cut short far too soon.”

SIUE head wrestling coach Jeremy Spates said it was an honor and privilege to have Brittany as part of their staff.

“We are deeply saddened by this loss and would like to express our heartfelt sympathies to her family and friends. She always will be a part of our team and will be sorely missed.”

Tom Dougherty, coordinator of intramural sports in Campus Recreation at SIUE, said Brittany simply “exuded positivity and had a demeanor that could brighten the day of anyone she was around.”

“She was a stellar employee for Campus Recreation, but more importantly, a first-class student and one of the sweetest, kindest people you will ever meet,” he said.

Visitation is 2-9 pm. Thursday, Sept. 22, at Laird Funeral Home in Elgin.

Counseling services are available to SIUE students by calling (618) 650-2842 or visiting the Counseling Health Services Office in the Student Success Center lower level adjacent to the Morris University Center.

