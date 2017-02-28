EDWARDSVILLE - For 50 years, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and surrounding communities have enjoyed rich social, recreational, cultural, educational and developmental activities at the Morris University Center (MUC). In celebration, the MUC will host a week of engaging events, Monday-Friday, March 20-24, with special offers from Dining Services, Cougar Lanes and the Cougar Store.

“We’re excited for the celebration, taking a look back at the MUC’s rich traditions and the impactful role it has played in supporting student life and community engagement for decades,” said Kelly Jo Karnes, director of the MUC. “We invite students, faculty, staff, alumni and the general public to join in the fun and help us celebrate the MUC’s 50th.”

Events include an indoor scavenger hunt, a 5K Decades Dash, a celebratory birthday party and Scavenger Hunt: Look for old photos with clues scattered throughout the MUC to earn prizes.

The plans are as follows:

Begins at 9 a.m. Monday, March 20 in the Goshen Lounge, and runs through Tuesday, March 21

Additional clues will lead participants to a grand prize that can be found in a special time capsule during the Decades Dash on Wednesday.

Decades Dash: Race or walk throughout campus from 1967 to 2017, 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 22 beginning at the MUC

Event details at facebook.com/decadesdashSIUE/

To register, visit finallapracing.com/ siuedecadesdash5k/

Register by Friday, March 3 to receive the reduced entry fee

Birthday Party: Celebrate 50 years of the MUC, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, March 23 in the Goshen Lounge

Specials include:

Cougar Store: buy one, get one 50 percent off throughout the week (exclusions apply)

Dining Services: Center Court, Union Station, Fixins’

Cougar Lanes: 50 cent bowling, 50 cent shoe rental

For more information on MUC’s 50th anniversary celebration, visit siue.edu/muc/. For more information on the Decades Dash, email decadesdash@gmail.com.

