BRENTWOOD, Tenn. – SIUE middle blocker Taylor Joens (Johnston, Iowa) has been named the Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Week after helping the Cougars to a 2-1 record this past weekend at the Scenic City Showdown in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Joens recorded 40 kills, a .369 hitting percentage and seven blocks for the weekend. She reached double digits in kills in all three matches, tallying 13 against Chattanooga and Georgia State before recording 14 in a three-set sweep over Jackson State. She also had 11 digs over the three matches.

The Cougar senior is ranked second in the OVC and 124th nationally in hitting percentage at .355.

SIUE continues nonconference play this weekend with its second home tournament. The Cougar Invite features a 6 p.m. match Friday against Seattle and a Saturday doubleheader with Montana at 11 a.m. and UIC at 6 p.m.