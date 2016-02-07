SIUE men's tennis team gains first victory

After securing the doubles point to take an early 1-0 lead, SIUE won four singles matches, including a pair of three-set battles. SIUE improved to 1-5 while Chicago State dropped to 0-6.

"Our guys came out with a level of intensity and energy today that we have been waiting for this season," said SIUE Head Coach Jason Coomer.

Matthew Hutchinson recorded one of the three-set victories at No. 2 singles. His 6-0, 2-6, 6-4 win over Gabriel Niculescu proved important.

"Matt came through in the clutch today when things were uncertain regarding the outcome of the match," said Coomer. "Matt is getting better each week and has stepped up his game since returning to campus last month."

Tristan Houle picked up his second victory at No. 1 singles with a 4-6, 7-6 (7-5), 10-7 come-from-behind victory over Felix Savard.

"Tristan was in a tight match all day," said Coomer. "I think his experiences as a freshman last year helped him today to find a way to win against a very strong opponent."

Patrick Gaffigan posted a victory at No. 3 singles, and Mike Raymond won at No. 6 singles by default.

SIUE returns home for its next match. The Cougars face IUPUI next Sunday in a 1 p.m. dual at the Edwardsville Y.