Advertise | Subscribe | Submissions | Podcasts | Radio
Login|Sign Up

SIUE men's tennis team faces SLU, Butler

January 28, 2016 4:50 PM
Listen to the story

EDWARDSVILLE - SIUE men's tennis team has two dual matches to close out the month of January, both which are just miles off the Cougars' campus.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

On Friday, SIUE travels to nearby O'Fallon, Illinois, for a 3:30 p.m. meeting against Saint Louis. On Sunday, SIUE is the home team for dual with visiting Butler at the Edwardsville Y. The match starts at 3 p.m.

"We've enjoyed a great rivalry with Saint Louis over the past several years," said SIUE Head Coach Jason Coomer. "I expect tomorrow's match to be another hard-fought battle between two similar teams. I expect this match to be close throughout the evening. It should come down to who wants it more."

Article continues after sponsor message

The Cougars, 0-2, are looking to rebound from two losses in Tulsa, Oklahoma, against Abilene Christian and Oral Roberts. SLU enters the match with a 3-0 record with wins over Lindenwood-Belleville, Olivet Nazarene and Eastern Illinois.

"Butler is an extremely talented team, and I know they'll come here ready to play," said Coomer.

The Bulldogs enter the weekend 0-1 after a loss to Ohio State. Butler will come to SIUE after facing Green Bay at home Saturday.

"We purposely scheduled tough matches during our nonconference season this year," Coomer said. "I believe the level of competition we are seeing in January and February will help us when we get into the Ohio Valley Conference season in March and April."

More like this:

3 days ago - Play It Again Sports Roundup - Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024: Carlinville Girls Post Win, Belleville Wins In Hockey

Oct 31, 2024 - Stillwater Senior Living Female Athlete Of The Month: Jade Williams Excels For Granite City Girls Volleyball In Final Season

Oct 30, 2024 - Edwardsville Takes Regional Semifinal Sweep Over Granite City 25-17, 25-10, Advances To Final Against Belleville West

Sep 27, 2024 - Tigers Hold Off Maroons To Take Straight Set Girls Volleyball Win  

Nov 13, 2024 - SIUE Women’s Soccer Inks Eight to 2025 Recruiting Class

 

Print Version Submit a Sports Tip

Trending
Join our mailing list Subscribe to our Daily Update
Contact
200 W. Third Street | Alton, IL 62002
Suite 200
618.465.9850
Home  |   Advertise With Us  |   Job Opportunities  |   Our Partners  |   Web Design Services  |   Contact US  |   Site Map   |  RSS Feeds  |  Email   |  Privacy Policy

Metro East Star | Edglen Today

© Copyright 2005-2024 Intellisoft Development Corporation. All rights reserved.
Serving the areas of Alton, Godfrey, East Alton, Wood River, Roxana, Edwardsville, Jerseyville, Brighton, Bethalto, Grafton, Granite City,
Hartford, Highland, Troy, Fairview Heights, Belleville and the surrounding cities.