SIUE Men's Soccer to join MAC immediately Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Mid-American Conference (MAC) announced today the immediate addition of SIUE as an affiliate member in men's soccer for the 2017 season.



This past Friday, June 2nd, the MAC had announced SIUE as an affiliate member in men's soccer and wrestling originally anticipated for the 2018-19 academic season. However, the opportunity arose to include SIUE within the MAC's 2017 men's soccer schedule immediately.



With the addition of SIUE, the Conference will consist of six men's soccer programs – four from full MAC membership (Akron, Bowling Green, Northern Illinois and Western Michigan) and two affiliate members (SIUE and West Virginia).



Founded in 1946, the Mid-American Conference is an NCAA Division I, 12-member conference that sponsors 23 championships and is one of ten members of the Football Bowl Subdivison (FBS). With total enrollment of nearly 300,000 students, the league represents institutions of higher learning in five (5) states - Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New York, and Ohio.



Current full member institutions and the year they joined are -- East Division: University of Akron (1992), Bowling Green State University (1952), University at Buffalo (1998), Kent State University (1951), Miami University (1947), Ohio University (1946). West Division: Ball State University (1973), Central Michigan University (1971), Eastern Michigan University (1971), Northern Illinois University (1975-86, rejoined in 1997), University of Toledo (1950), Western Michigan University (1947). The conference office is based in Cleveland, Ohio. Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip Trending