EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE men's soccer learned its first round opponent and destination for the NCAA Division I Men's Soccer Championship as the field was announced Monday afternoon.

The Missouri Valley Conference champion Cougars (10-4-5) will travel to face the Michigan State Spartans (13-5-1) in the opening round of the tournament. The game is set for 12 p.m. CT Thursday at DeMartin Stadium. The Spartans advanced to the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament.

"It's obviously super exciting for the program and the athletic department to be involved," said SIUE Head Coach Mario Sanchez. "I couldn't be happier for our players."

SIUE is making its second appearance (2014) in the NCAA Division I Tournament in the last three seasons. This is SIUE's 12thappearance in the Division I Tournament and the 23rd NCAA Tournament appearance overall. The Cougars won the Division I national title in 1979.

SIUE faced five teams this season that made the 64-team NCAA Tournament bracket. The Cougars tied with Notre Dame and Kentucky during the preseason. SIUE also played Butler, CSUN (Cal State Northridge) as well as fellow Missouri Valley Conference member Loyola twice.

"We've done a good job of getting NCAA Tournament teams on our nonconference schedule," said Sanchez. "We're prepared. I have no doubts our guys will be ready for this, and I'm looking forward to a great game Thursday."

Players, coaching staff and members of SIUE's athletics department gathered at Mike Shannon's Grill in Edwardsville to take in the NCAA Selection Show. Sanchez said he told his players to enjoy the process.

"Most importantly, like I told the guys this morning, it's about and making sure we focus on us and what we're good at," added Sanchez.

