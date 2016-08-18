SIUE men's soccer team picked to win MVC again
ST. LOUIS – Defending regular season champion, SIUE, has been picked to repeat as Missouri Valley Conference men's soccer champions, according to a poll of the league's head coaches released Thursday.
In addition, three players were named to the MVC Preseason All-Conference team. Midfielder Ivan Gutierrez, forward Devyn Jambga and defender Austin Ledbetter are included among the 11-member team. Three players is the most representatives from any team with Loyola also claiming three spots.
Following the program's first-ever MVC regular season crown in 2015, the Cougars garnered 45 points and four first-place votes in the 2016 poll. Drake, who edged SIUE in last season's tournament title match, was picked second with 39 points and one first-place vote, followed by Loyola in third with 34 points. Missouri State (32 points) was picked fourth and earned two first-place votes. Bradley (25), Central Arkansas (12) and Evansville (9) filled out the final three spots.
Each of three preseason honorees were All-MVC selections last season. Ledbetter earned a spot on the first team, while Gutierrez and Jambga each were named to the second team.
The Cougars have played a pair of scoreless games so far in the preseason, earning the 0-0 tie with No. 9 Notre Dame Aug. 14 and playing to a 0-0 tie at Kentucky Tuesday night. SIUE will play host to Dayton Friday night before opening the regular season a week later (Aug. 26) at Korte Stadium against Northern Illinois.
Missouri Valley Conference Preseason Poll
|Place
|School
|Points (first-place votes)
|1.
|SIUE
|45 (4)
|2.
|Drake
|39 (1)
|3.
|Loyola
|34
|4.
|Missouri State
|32 (2)
|5.
|Bradley
|25
|6.
|Central Arkansas
|12
|7.
|Evansville
|9
MVC Preseason All-Conference Team
Wes Carson, Central Arkansas, Sr., F
Elliot Collier, Loyola, Jr., F
Jack Griffin, Missouri State, Sr., M
Ivan Gutierrez, SIUE, Sr., M
Devyn Jambga, SIUE, Jr., F
Logan Ketterer, Bradley, Sr., GK
Austin Ledbetter, SIUE, Sr., D
Fabian Lifka, Loyola, So., M
Mueng Sunday, Drake, Sr., M
Kyle Thomson, Loyola, Jr., M
James Wypych, Drake, Sr., M
