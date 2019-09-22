TULSA, Okla. – SIUE men's soccer played its third consecutive overtime game Saturday, falling on the road 4-3 to Oral Roberts.

The Golden Eagles' Jose Castro found the game winner just over two minutes into extra time. Castro found the upper corner from 15 yards out to end it.

The Golden Eagles went on top with a pair of early goals. An SIUE mistake led to the first goal. ORU's Reed Berry pressured a pass back to goalkeeper Noah Heim, took the ball away and tapped it home in the eighth minute.

"We had a great start to the game and then gave a goal away," SIUE Head Coach Cale Wassermann said. "You cannot do that at this level."

Berry carried down the right side less than four minutes later before finding Dante Brigida in the box for the second goal.

The Cougars pulled within a goal just before halftime when Matthias Krigbaum scored his first of the year. Krigbaum scored from the near the penalty spot after a short cross from Vincent Jackson II in the 42nd minute.

Brigida made it a 3-1 ORU advantage in the 48th minute, before the Cougars made their comeback.

"Oral Roberts is a quality team with hungry and athletic attackers who caused us problems all game," Wassermann added.

Jorge Gonzalez struck twice in the span of four minutes to level the score. After an Oral Roberts foul in the box, Gonzalez buried the penalty kick to bring SIUE within one in the 53rd minute. He tied the game with a strike in the 57th minute after a short cross from Jorgen Pettersen.

Gonzalez had three more chances after goal, including two shots on goal. He finished with seven total shots. Oral Roberts doubled up SIUE in shots 20-10.

"We had some spells where I though we settled the game, but we just didn't have our edge tonight," Wassermann said.

The Cougars stay on the road for a Tuesday game at Kansas City.

