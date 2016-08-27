EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE men's soccer opened the regular season Friday, playing to a 1-1 draw with Northern Illinois at Korte Stadium.

The Huskies controlled the pace and tempo of the game early and it paid off when they went up 1-0 in the 17th minute.

"We've been talking the last few days about having the right approach to games from the start so I was very disappointed to say the least," SIUE Head Coach Mario Sanchez said.

Northern Illinois' Christian Molina took control of the ball in the midfield and found teammate Max Vosser near the top of the penalty area. Voss took a touch before unloading a strike into the upper corner past Cougar goalkeeper Kyle Dal Santo.

"We went down 1-0 and we haven't given up a goal in ages; especially one like that from distance," Sanchez said. "It just came from not working hard and not getting pressure on the ball."

NIU took the 1-0 advantage into halftime. SIUE responded in the second half. Creating several chances from outset in the period. In the 57th minute, Mohamed Awad sent a cross into the box from the left wing. It was knocked down by thanks to a hand ball by a Northern Illinois defender.

Senior Austin Ledbetter buried the ensuing penalty kick to even the score 1-1.

"Full credit to our guys, they responded and we got something out of it," Sanchez said. "You don't want to learn lessons like that. We learned last year if you drop a game or two, long term, it really affects you."

The Cougars outshot the Huskies 6-3 in the second half.

"From the last 10 minutes of the first half through the whole second half we finally showed who we were and created good chances," Sanchez added.

Awad paced the Cougar attack with four shots including two on goal.

Dal Santo finished the night with two saves. NIU goalkeeper Drew Donnally made four saves for the Huskies.

SIUE continues its season-opening home stand with a 7 p.m. game against Valparaiso Monday night at Korte Stadium.

"We looked strong and really never faded as the game went on," Sanchez said. "We have almost 72 hours until the next game. There will be a lot of recovery and learning these next few days."

