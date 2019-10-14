EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE Athletics has joined with Prairie Farms Dairy, Inc., to take time each week to honor a Cougar student-athlete who excels both in competition and in the classroom.

This week's honoree is SIUE men's soccer player Corban McAvinew. The sophomore from Canal Fulton, Ohio, is majoring in computer science and holds a 3.906 grade point average.

McAvinew is second on the team in assists with three, giving him three points on the season. His assists came from three different games, that all resulted in a Cougar's win, including Butler, Central Arkansas and Western Illinois.

SIUE men's soccer will be back in action Tuesday at Wisconsin. The team will then return to Korte Stadium on Saturday when they host Bowling Green at 7 p.m. in a Mid-American Conference match up.