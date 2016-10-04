MVC Men's Soccer Notebook

ST. LOUIS – SIUE junior Devyn Jambga has earned recognition as the Missouri Valley Conference men's soccer Offensive Player of the Week.



The native of Harrare, Zimbabwe, led the Cougars to a pair of wins this past week, contributing two goals and an assist.



Wednesday Jambga scored a pair of goals, including the game-winner to lead SIUE to a 3-2 road win over Ohio State. Jambga's game-winner came in the 89th minute after a give-and-go with Keegan McHugh. His first tally tied the game for the Cougars in the 18th minute, driving home a shot from 16 yards away.



Saturday, Jambga helped get the Cougars to their ninth consecutive Homecoming win and their first MVC win of the year. He registered his first assist of the year on SIUE's first goal of the game. Greg Solawa picked up the goal after Jambga's initial shot was blocked.

For the week, Jambga took five shots, including four on goal. He leads the team with seven points on three goals and an assist.



The award is the first weekly award for SIUE this season and marks the third time in his career Jambga has been named as the Valley's Offensive Player of the Week.



SIUE plays host to IUPUI Tuesday night at Korte Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

