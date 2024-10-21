    HOUSTON, Texas – For the first time since Ohio Valley Conference play began in men's soccer, SIUE has company at the top of the standings. Houston Christian scored a 1-0 win over the Cougars Sunday and the two now share the Conference lead.

    It is the first time SIUE has tasted defeat in league play ever. The Cougars finished the 2023 seasons 9-0-1 in the league and began this season 5-0-1.

    SIUE is now 5-1-1 in the OVC and 7-4-3 overall. HCU also is 5-1-1 in the league. The Huskies are 7-5-3 overall.

    The lone goal in the contest came just after halftime. Ryan Okerayi got a pass up the right side and made a run into the box. He cut the ball to his left foot and put one past SIUE goalkeeper Rob Gjelaj to the far post.

    Gjelaj finished with three saves as the Huskies outshot SIUE 11-7 in total. Both teams had four shots on goal. Alex Aitken picked up the shutout with four saves for HCU.

    Yasha Schaerer and Stephan Moreira each had two shots on goal for SIUE.

    The Cougars return home to play the final regular season game of the year at Korte Stadium Saturday. SIUE will entertain Western Illinois on Senior Day, beginning at 2 p.m.

