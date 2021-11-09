ST. LOUIS – SIUE goalkeeperhas been selected as the Missouri Valley Conference men's soccer Defensive Player of the Week.

Larsen turned his second consecutive shutout and third of the year Saturday at Drake, helping SIUE secure a home match in the MVC Tournament.

After making seven saves in the shutout of Loyola Oct. 31, Larsen faced a barrage of Drake shots, turning away all eight on goal, establishing a new SIUE career high in the process.

The eight saves improved his MVC-best save percentage to .790, which also ranks 21st in the NCAA. He is third in the league in goals against average at 1.04.