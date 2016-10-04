Complete Game Notes

SIUE (3-4-2, 1-1 MVC) vs.

IUPUI (1-8-0, 0-2 Summit)

Bob Guelker Field/Ralph Korte Stadium

Edwardsville, Illinois

LAST TIME: SIUE won its ninth consecutive Homecoming contest, knocking off Drake 2-1 in double overtime.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Junior Devyn Jambga earned MVC Offensive Player of the Week honors Monday after scoring two goals and adding an assist last week.

Article continues after sponsor message

CONFERENCE CALL: SIUE is in its seventh MVC season. Since joining the league in 2010, the Cougars have an all-time record of 22-13-4 in Valley play. SIUE has one regular season (2015) and one tournament (2014) title.

ROAD WARRIORS: SIUE played four games in September away from home. The Cougars picked up their first road win Wednesday at Ohio State. SIUE's seven road wins last season were tied for the most in Division I.

HOME SWEET HOME: In contrast, the Cougars play five home games in October, including four MVC games.

HOMECOMING: SIUE is now 9-0 in Homecoming games since the return to NCAA Division I in 2008.

SERIES STUFF: SIUE and IUPUI have met twice in men's soccer. Each school has a win on the other's home field. The Cougars scored a 1-0 win in Indianapolis in 2009, while the Jaguars earneda 2-1 win in Edwardsville in 2010.

SCOUTING THE JAGUARS: IUPUI is coming off a 3-1 loss at Omaha Saturday. The Jaguars have won just once in nine tries this year. They are being outscored 27-5 for the year. Uriel Macias has three goals to lead the team. Josh Gray has played all but one game in goal and has a 2.62 goals against average.

More like this: