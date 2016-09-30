Complete Game Notes

SIUE (2-4-2, 0-1 MVC) vs.

Drake (3-6-0, 0-1 MVC)

Bob Guelker Field/Ralph Korte Stadium

Edwardsville, Illinois

LAST TIME: SIUE earned its first road win of the season and its fourth straight win against a Big 10 opponent with a 3-2 win in Columbus, Ohio, Wednesday. Devyn Jambga scored twice in the victory.

CONFERENCE CALL: SIUE is in its seventh MVC season. Since joining the league in 2010, the Cougars have an all-time record of 21-13-4 in Valley play. SIUE has one regular season (2015) and one tournament (2014) title.

ROAD WARRIORS: SIUE played four games in September away from home. The Cougars picked up their first road win Wednesday at Ohio State. SIUE's seven road wins last season were tied for the most in Division I.

HOME SWEET HOME: In contrast, the Cougars play five home games in October, including four MVC games.

HOMECOMING: SIUE is 8-0 in homecoming games since the return to NCAA Division I in 2008.

SERIES STUFF: SIUE holds a 9-6 advantage in the all-time series with Drake, which includes a 6-2 record in home games. Since joining the MVC, the Cougars are 4-3 against the Bulldogs. Drake defeated SIUE in the championship game in last season's MVC tournament at Korte Stadium.

SCOUTING THE BULLDOGS: Drake has dropped its last four contests, including the MVC opener against Loyola. All three of the Bulldogs' wins have come away from home this year. James Wypych is the scoring leader with nine points on three goals and three assists. Darrin MacLeod has played all nine games in goal. He has a 1.61 goals against average and is leading the MVC with 4.22 saves per game.

