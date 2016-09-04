NEBRASKA CITY, Nebraska – SIUE men's golf opened the 2016-17 season Saturday, playing the first two rounds of the UNO Invitational at ArborLinks.

The Cougars are sixth of eight competing teams after 36 holes with a 597. After shooting 304 in the first round, SIUE trimmed 11 strokes off its score for a second-round 293.

North Dakota State leads the field with a 583. Northern Iowa is second at 587 and South Dakota sits in third place with a 591.

Individually, Kyle Slattery is in fifth place with a 145. Slattery is playing as an individual in the tournament.

Conor Dore and Justin Hemings are tied for 15th-place with a 149. Freshman Luke Long is tied for 25th with a 152. Danny Gorman has a 154 and is tied for 30th. Brady Dixon has a 156 and is tied for 33rd.

Missouri State's Brad Carpenter is atop the leader board with a 142.

Teams will tee off beginning at 8 a.m. for Sunday's final round.

