EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE men's golf team opens the 2024 season with the SIUE Dolenc Invitational Monday and Tuesday. It is the first time since 2014 the Cougars have opened the year at home.

The Cougars combined to shoot 818 on their way to a tournament win at last year's event. It is the lowest 54-hole total in school history.

This season marks the 13th time SIUE has hosted a home event since the move to NCAA Division I play, and the 11th since the event was renamed in honor of SIUE golf alums Derek and Kent Dolenc. Including last year, SIUE has won its home event a total of five times.

The tournament will take place at Gateway National Golf Links, in Madison, Illinois. It is the eighth time the event has been played there. Gateway will play at 6,972 yards and is a par 71.

The 18-team field includes host SIUE, Bellarmine, Bradley, Drake, Eastern Illinois, Green Bay, Lindenwood, Missouri State, Northern Iowa, SIU Carbondale, South Dakota, Southern Indiana, Tennessee Tech, UT Martin, Utah State, Weber State, Western Illinois and Wichita State.

The 54-hole tournament will see teams play 36 holes Monday, beginning with an 8:15 a.m. shotgun start. The 18-hole final round gets underway Tuesday, again with an 8:15 a.m. shotgun start.