SIUE men's basketball travels to Green Bay for Monday night matchup
SIUE (4-7) at
Green Bay (4-6)
Mon., Dec. 19, 7 p.m.
Green Bay, Wisconsin
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Radio: 88-7 the Sound (Joe Pott)
Video: ESPN3.com
OPENING TIP
Today is the second of three consecutive road games for SIUE. Three of the Cougars' four wins have come away from home this year (two away, one neutral).
SOPHOMORE SEASON
SIUE Head Coach Jon Harris is in his second season at the helm. The Edwardsville, Illinois, native is now 10-29 as the Cougars' head coach.
LAST TIME
Saint Louis used a 14-4 run late in the second half to push past SIUE men's basketball 72-58 Saturday at Chaifetz Arena. The three-point basket proved pivotal for the Billikens, 4-7, hitting 9 of 20 for the game. When SIUE had cut a second-half double-digit lead to 55-50 with 8:52 to play after a 12-0 run, SLU responded with baskets from beyond the three-point arc from Mike Crawford and Elliott Welmer. The Cougars, 4-7, showed an unwillingness to back down from Saint Louis. SIUE won the battle of the boards 40-38, including grabbing 14 offensive rebounds.
SERIES STUFF
The Cougars and Phoenix are meeting for the second consecutive year. Three of the team's first four meetings came when both schools were still Division II institutions.
BLAST FROM THE PAST
Jon Harris' team plays in Green Bay tonight where his coaching career began. Harris squared off against his former college coach Tom Crean Dec. 2 at Indiana. The Cougars' head coach played three seasons at Marquette for Crean. Wednesday, SIUE will take on Harris' alma mater Marquette.
More like this: