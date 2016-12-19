Complete Game Notes

SIUE (4-7) at

Green Bay (4-6)

Mon., Dec. 19, 7 p.m.

Green Bay, Wisconsin

Radio: 88-7 the Sound (Joe Pott)

Video: ESPN3.com

OPENING TIP

Today is the second of three consecutive road games for SIUE. Three of the Cougars' four wins have come away from home this year (two away, one neutral).

SOPHOMORE SEASON

SIUE Head Coach Jon Harris is in his second season at the helm. The Edwardsville, Illinois, native is now 10-29 as the Cougars' head coach.

LAST TIME

Saint Louis used a 14-4 run late in the second half to push past SIUE men's basketball 72-58 Saturday at Chaifetz Arena. The three-point basket proved pivotal for the Billikens, 4-7, hitting 9 of 20 for the game. When SIUE had cut a second-half double-digit lead to 55-50 with 8:52 to play after a 12-0 run, SLU responded with baskets from beyond the three-point arc from Mike Crawford and Elliott Welmer. The Cougars, 4-7, showed an unwillingness to back down from Saint Louis. SIUE won the battle of the boards 40-38, including grabbing 14 offensive rebounds.

SERIES STUFF

The Cougars and Phoenix are meeting for the second consecutive year. Three of the team's first four meetings came when both schools were still Division II institutions.

BLAST FROM THE PAST

Jon Harris' team plays in Green Bay tonight where his coaching career began. Harris squared off against his former college coach Tom Crean Dec. 2 at Indiana. The Cougars' head coach played three seasons at Marquette for Crean. Wednesday, SIUE will take on Harris' alma mater Marquette.

