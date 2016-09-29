BRENTWOOD, Tenn. – SIUE men's basketball will be part of the Ohio Valley Conference television package with ESPN platforms.

SIUE's February 16 game at Murray State will be the first of an OVC doubleheader that night. The Cougars and Racers tipoff at 6 p.m. with the Morehead State/Tennessee State game following.

Article continues after sponsor message

It marks the first time the Cougars have appeared on ESPNU since a 2012 home game with Murray State.

The full OVC schedule includes seven total men's basketball games (four regular season contests and three OVC Tournament games) that will appear on one of the networks during the season. Each of the regular season games and the OVC Tournament semifinals will air live on ESPNU.

More like this: