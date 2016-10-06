BRENTWOOD, Tenn. – SIUE men's basketball will have two more nationally-televised games with the announcement of the Ohio Valley Conference's CBS Sports Network schedule Thursday.

SIUE's game against Austin Peay Jan. 12 at Vadalabene Center is the second game of the OVC's package and will begin at 8 p.m. The Cougars will take on Belmont in Nashville, Tennessee Jan. 30. That game also and will feature an 8 p.m. start.

These games are in addition to the previously announced Feb. 16 game at Murray State which will air on ESPNU as part of the OVC package.

More television dates will be announced as they come available.